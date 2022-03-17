UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card Released at upmsp.edu.in, How to Get You Matric, Inter Hall Ticket

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card: The UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released admit cards for the class 10 and 12 board exams. The admit cards are available to download at the official website, upmsp.edu.in. Currently, the link is only available for principals and students will have to go to their respective schools to get their inter or matric to admit card.

UPMSP board exams are scheduled to begin on March 24. Usually, the admit cards are released about 10 days ahead of the boards. This year, the board has also decided to share a motivational letter to students along with the admit cards.

These letters will motivate students and aim at ending their exam fears. Tips to become toppers, how to attempt exams, and motivational messages will be part of the letter, claims the board.

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credential, download (this is available for principals only)

The UP Board class 10 and class 12 exams will be held from March 24 and will continue till April 20. A total of 51,92,689 students will take UP Board exams. As many as 27,81,654 students will appear for UP Board class 10 exams, while 24,11,035 students will appear for the class 12 examination. The UP Board exams will be held across 8873 examination centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the UP Board has shortened the curriculum by 30% this year. The board made this decision because studies were interrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The test questions will be given in the same form as they were in the session 2020-21.

Despite this decision, many students have flocked to social media to demand that the board examinations be cancelled owing to Covid-19. However, the UP board has stated that examinations won’t be postponed or cancelled this year.

