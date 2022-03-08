UP Board 10th, 12th Datesheet Out, UPMSP Inter, Matric Exams from March 24

UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for classes 10 (matric) and 12 (inter). The exams will begin from March 24 for both class 10 and 12 exams. More than 50 lakh students will be appearing for UP Board exams this year. Over 27.8 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 exams and 23.9 lakh students have enrolled for the UP board class 12 exams.
The number of students appearing for UP Board exams has gone down. Last year, as many as 56,03,813 students had completed the registration for UPMSP class 10 and 12 exam 2021. Nearly, 29,94,312 candidates had registered to appear for class 12 board exam 2021 and 26,09,501 for class 10 board exam. This could be because fewer kids applied to take boards in the pandemic-hit year, however, there is no official statement on this yet from the board.
UP Board 10th, Matric Exam Dates
March 24 - Hindi
March 25 - Home science
March 28 - Painting
March 30 - Computer
April 1 - English
April 4 - Social Science
April 6 - Science
April 8 - Sanskrit
April 11 - Mathematics
UP Board 12th, Inter Datesheet
March 24 - Hindi
March 26 - Geography
March 28 - Home Science
March 30 - Painting
April 1 - Economics
April 4 - Computer
April 6 - English
April 8 - Chemistry/History
April 11 - Physical Education
April 13 - Math/Biology
April 15 - Physics
April 18 - Sociology
April 19 - Sanskrit
April 20 - Civics
A large section of students and parents had demanded the cancellation of board exams earlier. The UP Board has previously said that the board exams will be held following the assembly elections. Now since the elections have been held, the exam dates have been released. The UP polls results will be declared on March 10.
For the UP board high school and intermediate examinations, a total of 8373 test centres have been established, a rise of 107 centres from last year when as many as 8266 centres were set up. The list of examination centres has been posted on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.
