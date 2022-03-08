UP Board 10th, 12th Datesheet Out, UPMSP Inter, Matric Exams from March 24

UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for classes 10 (matric) and 12 (inter). The exams will begin from March 24 for both class 10 and 12 exams. More than 50 lakh students will be appearing for UP Board exams this year. Over 27.8 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 exams and 23.9 lakh students have enrolled for the UP board class 12 exams.

The number of students appearing for UP Board exams has gone down. Last year, as many as 56,03,813 students had completed the registration for UPMSP class 10 and 12 exam 2021. Nearly, 29,94,312 candidates had registered to appear for class 12 board exam 2021 and 26,09,501 for class 10 board exam. This could be because fewer kids applied to take boards in the pandemic-hit year, however, there is no official statement on this yet from the board.

UP Board 10th, Matric Exam Dates

March 24 - Hindi

March 25 - Home science

March 28 - Painting

March 30 - Computer

April 1 - English

April 4 - Social Science

April 6 - Science

April 8 - Sanskrit

April 11 - Mathematics

UP Board 12th, Inter Datesheet

March 24 - Hindi

March 26 - Geography

March 28 - Home Science

March 30 - Painting

April 1 - Economics

April 4 - Computer

April 6 - English

April 8 - Chemistry/History

April 11 - Physical Education

April 13 - Math/Biology

April 15 - Physics

April 18 - Sociology

April 19 - Sanskrit

April 20 - Civics

A large section of students and parents had demanded the cancellation of board exams earlier. The UP Board has previously said that the board exams will be held following the assembly elections. Now since the elections have been held, the exam dates have been released. The UP polls results will be declared on March 10.

For the UP board high school and intermediate examinations, a total of 8373 test centres have been established, a rise of 107 centres from last year when as many as 8266 centres were set up. The list of examination centres has been posted on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

