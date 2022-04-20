UP Board 10th, 12th Exams Checking to Begin Today, UPMSP Aims at Results by May

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is will likely start the evaluation of the UP 10th, 12th board exam answer scripts from today, April 20. While the class 10 evaluation will be held from April 20 and continue till April 27, the 12th exams checking will be held between April 28 to May 4.

Once the evaluation process is completed, the UP board is likely to announce the results in the last week of May or the first week of June, however, a formal announcement is awaited. Once released, it will be available at upmsp.edu.in.

Due to the assembly elections in UP this year, the board exam was delayed. Further, strict security arrangements were made this time at the board exam centres to prevent cheating. The UP Class 12 board exams was slated to end on April 12 but due to the leak of the English question paper on March 30, the UP board had to reconduct the exam on April 13 across 24 districts. The class 12 exams began on March 24.

This year for the first time, the UP board also imposed an online duty of center administrators, additional center administrators, and room inspectors from its level to conduct the examinations. The centers have been linked to the control room which was set up at the district level which was further linked to the control room set up at the state level. Along with this, zonal, sector and static magistrates were also deployed.

This year, a total of 51,92,689 candidates had registered for 10th and 12th UPMSP board examinations this year. Out of these, 47,75,749 candidates appeared while as many as 4,16,940 candidates remained absent on the very first day. More than 2.56 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 exams whereas Class 12 UP board examinations saw participation from 22.5 lakh students.

This year, the examination was conducted for the 100th time in the history of the UP Board. The UP Board Act was passed in 1921and the first examinations were held in 1923. A total of 5,665 class 10 candidates had appeared in the first Uttar Pradesh board exams while only 89 did in the intermediate exam.

