UP Board 10th, 12th Pre-board, Practical Exam Dates Out at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the class 10 and 12 pre-board exams and intermediate practical exam date sheets for 2023 on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. As per the released date sheet, the intermediate exams will take place in two phases first from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and the second session will conduct from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

The intermediate practical examination will be organised from January 16 to January 20, 2023. The schedule has been released for all streams including arts, science, and commerce.

This year, more than 58 lakh students have registered for the UP board 10th and 12th exam 2023, the highest number ever. At this session, the maximum number of girls have registered for the class 10 board exams as compared to the last five years. According to the data released by the UP board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in the high school while a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the intermediate examination.

Meanwhile, UPMSP has released mock test papers for class 10 and class 12 board exams for a range of subjects including English, mathematics, Hindi, and other subjects. Students can download sample papers for UP board exams in 2023 on the official website and get an idea about the exam pattern as well as improve their preparation by practising them.

This year, the exam pattern may be different. The papers will be divided into two parts – multiple-choice questions and subjective questions. About 30 per cent of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks, will consist of multiple-choice questions, to be answered by the candidates on the OMR sheet. The second part, carrying 70 per cent or 50 marks, will consist of descriptive questions to be answered on conventional paper.

