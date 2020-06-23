UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: All Eyes on Hindi as Most Students Failed Paper in Past 2 Years

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to officially announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams results on June 27 at 12:30 pm. But, all eyes are on the performance of students in the Hindi language subject, which has continued to surprise students and teachers since last two years as maximum students had failed in the paper. It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh is considered as one of the key Hindi-speaking states in the country.

In 2018 Uttar Pradesh board exams for class 10 and class 12, over 11 lakh students, out of total 56 lakh, had failed in Hindi subject. As per the data available, around 30,28,767 students had appeared for the 10th board exams. Of these, 7,80,582 students had failed in the paper which is 25%.

While about 26,04,93 students had sat for class 12 board exams, out of which, 3,38,776 students had failed the paper, which is 13% in 2018 Uttar Pradesh board examinations.

Similarly, if we see the 2019 Uttar Pradesh board exam results, NDTV had reported that nearly 10 lakh students had failed in Hindi subject in Class 10 and Class 12. The results for the Uttar Pradesh board exams, which were announced on April 26 last year, had showed that nearly 20% of students who sat for Hindi exams in Class 10 and Class 12 had failed in the subject.

As per the report, 5.74 lakh students had failed in Hindi subject in class 10, which is 19% of students who sat for the paper. While in Class 12 exam, 1.93 lakh students had failed in the subject. Another 2.30 lakh students had failed in Class 12 in General Hindi subject, taking the students tally who had failed in Hindi subject to 9,97,948.

This year, around 59.6 lakh students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Board Exam, which were held in February and March. Out of these, while 30 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary examination, 25 lakh others appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Examinations.

According to UPMSP, the minimum marks required by a student to pass a subject is 35%. If the score is below the minimum requirement, a student will have to appear for the supplementary test for the particular subject.