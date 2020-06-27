UP Board Results Declared, But Students May Have to Wait Longer for Marksheets

UP Board Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Board results for Class and Class 12 announced in Lucknow through a press conference. However, the students who are anxiously waiting for their high school and intermediate results will have to wait a little more as the board result will be made available at around 1:30pm on the board’s official websites at upresults.nic.in and upmsc.edu.in.

For the first time, all students will be given digital marksheets due to coronavirus restrictions. These e-marksheets would help students to go ahead with the admission process or job related work. The e-marksheets will be made available in their respective schools within three days of declaration of UP board result.

Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director of Secondary Education, has written to ACS Information seeking permission to hold a press conference at the Lok Bhawan for the announcement of the results. The results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced in the month of April, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the UP Board results were declared on April 27.

The evaluation of the answer sheets had started in the month of March, but was halted briefly due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The evaluation of answersheets were resumed on May 5 in districts which fall under ‘green zone’. Later, evaluation process resumed in both orange and red zone area.

The UP Board Matric Exams 2020 started on February 18 and ended on March 3, while Senior Secondary Uttar Pradesh Board Exams also began on February 18 and were concluded by March 6.

Around 59.6 lakh students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Exam 2020, held in the month of February and March. Out of these, while 30 lakh sat for the Higher Secondary examination, 25 lakh others appeared for the UP Intermediate Examinations.

The Uttar Pradesh board had made all necessary arrangements like installation of CCTV cameras at examination centers to prevent malpractices. Teachers were also instructed to inform the board immediately if they find any currency note or message in the answersheets.