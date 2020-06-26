Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students to Receive Digitally-signed e-Marksheets Tomorrow; How to Check

UP Board Result 2020 | The students of classes 10 and 12 who had appeared for the UP Board exams can check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in tomorrow.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 26, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
Picture for representation.

UP Board Result 2020 | Over 50 lakh students of classes 10 and 12, who had appeared for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations, are anxiously waiting for their UP Board results that are expected to be announced at 12pm on June 27 (tomorrow) in the presence of Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma. The students who had appeared for the UP Board exams can check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.inon Saturday.

This year, the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations were conducted between February 18 and March 6. A total of 56, 89, 622 students had registered for the High School and Intermediate Board exams and the board had made arrangements to install CCTV cameras at many examination centers to prevent malpractices.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the UP Board authorities will issue a digital mark sheet for now. The schools have been directed to make arrangements for downloading and issuing digitally signed mark sheets to the students. These digitally signed mark sheets will be acceptable for educational and employment purposes, as well. The Uttar Pradesh Board will first issue the digital mark sheets to the intermediate students so that students don’t face any difficulty in admission sessions.

The checking of the answer sheets had started in the month of March, but was halted briefly due to the coronavirus pandemic and then a countrywide lockdown. Later, as the third phase of the lockdown ended, the evaluation of the copies was resumed. From May 5, the evaluation procedure was resumed from the districts, which were coming under Green Zone. Later, the work of checking of the copies was resumed in the Orange Zone and then the Red Zone, as well. However, there was opposition from teachers’ organisations, but the government continued to evaluate the copies by adopting secure measures.

Loading