UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students Who Have Failed Can Pass Using These Options

The UP Board has announced the matric and intermediate results 2020 on June 27. Students can check their result on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.

As the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announces UP Board Class 10, 12 Board Results 2020, the students might have a new reason to worry about. Along with the list of board toppers for High School and Intermediate, the UP Board has also revealed the result of the students who failed in any subject.

The UP Board earlier announced that each student has to score a minimum 35% marks to pass a subject in the Class 10, 12 Board Examination. The students who have failed to score the required marks can now opt for any of the three given choices to pass the examination.

1. Compartment Exam: The failed students can sit for the supplementary or compartment exam which will be held later this year. While the board has not disclosed the final date to conduct the compartment examination, students can prepare to sit for them as a chance to recover their result within the same academic year.

2. Rechecking/ Scrutiny: Another process to pass the examination, if you are sure about the fact that it went well, is to apply for the rechecking process. The teachers will ensure that each answer has been marked checked and the marks have been calculated right. Make sure, teachers do not check the entire answer sheet in this process.

3. NIOS: The students who have failed in the UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2020 can apply for NIOS (National School of Open Schooling) and can sit for the examinations that are conducted every week. It is easier to pass the NIOS exams.

