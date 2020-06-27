UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: UPMSP to Issue E-digital Mark Sheet in 3 Days; How to Download

The students of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will not have to worry about the issue of their UP Board Class 10, 12 Marksheet 2020 anymore. Apart from issuing the original mark sheet for Uttar Pradesh Board Matric and Intermediate Results 2020, the UPMSP will also issue digitally signed e-mark sheets this year. The scores will now be accessible for over 50 lakh students at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

This will be the first time in the Uttar Pradesh board’s history when such an action will be taken to ease the future admission process for students.

Students can directly check their UP Board results for both classes 10 and 12 by filling up the slots below:

To make sure that there is no or minimum hassle for its high school and intermediate exam pass-outs in receiving the results and the marksheet for Class 10, 12 exams, UPMSP will issue marksheets with the digital signature of its secretary. These digital marksheets are expected to be released within 3 days of the declaration of the result.

According to this, the students can download their UP Board High School and Senior Secondary School Marksheet starting June 30.

These UPMSP Class 10, 12 digital marksheet will come with a digital signature of the UP Board secretary, along with a photograph of individual students. These marksheets will be held valid for the use of official purposes till the issue of the hardcopy. These digital mark sheets will be different from what is issued to students along with the declaration of the result.

The step has been taken keeping in mind the fact that the intermediate students might need marksheet to apply for future exams or jobs,

Meanwhile, the UPMSP has declared the result for Class 10, 12 Examination 2020. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 74.63% this year. To add, 18 lakh students have cleared the UP Board 10th board exam this year.