UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date and Time Announced: High School, Inter Results at upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has announced the date and time of the much-awaited UP Board results. The UPMSP will declare the results for both class 10 and 12 students tomorrow - July 31 at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their results directly at news18.com. To do so, they can fill in the form below and get marks. The results will be displayed as soon as the UP Board uploads marks of students

This year, none of the board exams could be held, thus the results for over 56 lakh students are being declared based on internal assessment. Nearly 29.94 lakh students have registered for 10th and 26.09 lakh students have registered for class 12.

UPMSP has devised an alternative assessment method to evaluate the students that internals and pre-board exam marks. For class 10 students, their marks will be calculated on the basis of the 50:50 formula, that is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. For class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.

To pass the UP Board class 10th, UP Board class 12th, students need to score a minimum of 33% marks. Last year, 83.31% of students passed UP Board high school results, in 2019 the pass percentage was at 80.07%. For UP Board Inter results, 74.64% of students cleared the exam. In 2019, as many as 70.2% of students passed.

