UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to get Roll Number to Check UPMSP Matric, Inter Score

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will declare the class 10 and 12 results today, July 31 at 3:30 pm. The link to check results will go live at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Over 56 lakh students will be checking the matric and inter results today. This might lead to a slowdown in the website. Thus, it is critical that students are ready to download the result much in advance.

To check results students need roll numbers mentioned on admit cards, considering the admit cards or hall tickets were not distributed this year because exams were cancelled, students will have to download their roll number online. The roll numbers / admit cards are available at official websites and students can download the same by following these steps -

Step 1: Go to the official website – upmsp.edu.in, upresuls.ni.in

Step 2: Click on ‘know your roll number’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on the search roll number

Step 5: Roll number will be generated, download

After downloading their roll numbers, students can check their results at news18.com as well. To do so, all you have to do si fill credentials in the forms below and results will be displayed.

This year, UP Board is releasing results based on special criterion as exams were cancelled by the board. For class 10 students, their marks will be calculated on the basis of the 50:50 formula, that is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. For class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.

