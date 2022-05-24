UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How Will Final Marksheet be Evaluated?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the high school and intermediated results in June. Once released, the UP board results will be available at upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. The exams were held in March-April this year.

After the 10th, 12th theory exams were conducted, the practical exams began. The UP board conducted the practical exams in three phases, however, around 1.5 lakh intermediate students could not appear in the practical exam. Hence, for those students, the examination was conducted from May 17, and concluded on May 20.

UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2022: How Will Results be Evaluated

The main or final result of UP Board 10th and 12th exams will be prepared by adding the marks obtained in theory as well as practical for both classes 10 and 12. To pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects as well as overall. Based on the final marks, the UPMSP will create the merit list. Once the results will be declared, the toppers list will also be released.

UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2022: What happened last year

The UP board exam could not be held for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A new process was created to evaluate the copy of the students. In 2021, the class 10th result was prepared by adding 50 per cent marks of class 9 and class 10 pre-board and internal assessment marks. For the intermediate or class 12 result, it was prepared by adding 50 per cent marks of class 10th, 40 per cent of class 1 and term 2 of class 11th and 10 per cent of class 12th pre-board.

The pass percentage was at 99.52 per cent for class 10 last year. While for class 12, it was at 97.88 per cent. Around 56 lakh students had registered for the UP board’s high school and intermediate examinations last year. A total of 26.09 lakh students registered for class 12 exams this year while 29.95 lakh students for matric. This year saw a drop in the number of students with a total of 51,92 689 candidates appearing for the exams out of which, 24,11,350 appeared for the inter examination and 27,81,654 for the high school.

