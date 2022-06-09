UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Know How to Calculate UPMSP Inter, High School Percentage

The The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board high school and intermediate result 2022 likely by this week — either June 9 or 10. Once released, the UP Board 10th and 12th results will be uploaded on the websites of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

After the result is declared, students must cross check all the details on the marksheet. The first thing students must do is calculate the percentage of total marks. To do so, here is the formula to calculate the high school and intermediate percentage of UP Board result 2022.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Inter, High School Percentage Calculation

Step 1: Add the total number of all your papers to get the percentage of total marks. For example, 500 marks for 5 subjects.

Step 2: Add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.

Step 3: Now divide the number of numbers that have come by the total marks. Then multiply by 100 (multiply).

Step 4: By this formula you will know the percentage of UP Board result.

If a student got 300 marks out of 500 in all the subjects of UP Board exam, then he must divide 300 by 500 and then multiply by 100. Thus the formula goes — ‘(value total value) × 100’.

For example — (300/500)x100 = 60 per cent.

Apart from the official websites, the board had conducted the class 10 and class 12 board examination from March 24 to April 13. Over 52 lakh students had appeared for UP board exams that were conducted at over 8,000 centres in the state. Students will also be able to access the UP Board results via SMS as well as directly on News18. To check scores directly here, students need to fill form below:

UPMSP had announced it will give bonus marks in subjects where out of syllabus questions were asked in board papers. For example, students who got paper code 321EP in the intermediate history exam will get 44 out of 100 as bonus marks. So even if a candidate has left the paper blank, they will be awarded 44 marks and promoted in the exam.

The class 10 math exam with paper codes, 822AX, 822AY / 822 BA will get 2 and 4 bonus marks. Certain question paper sets of home science, science and Hindi of class 10 will also be awarded bonus marks. While class 12 Hindi papers codes 301 DL, 302 DP /302 DR will get 1 and five bonus marks respectively.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.