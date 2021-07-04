UP Board 10th, 12th Result Expected This Week

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the class 10 and 12 state board exam results this week. The exams were cancelled earlier due to the second wave of the Covid-19. This time, it was decided by the state government that no merit list will be released.

As many as 56,04,628 students in UP are awaiting the results. A total of 29.4 lakh candidates had registered for UP board exams, out of which, 19,825 candidates were private students and the rest were regular students. For class 12 board exams, out of the 26.10 lakh candidates registered, 25,17,658 were regular students while 92,658 were private students.

Since the exams were cancelled, the UP board had devised an evaluation formula to assess the students this year. Class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of their class 10 board and pre board exam results as well as class 11 results. While 50 per cent weightage will be given to the class 10 board exams, 10 per cent to pre-boards held in class 10 and 40 per cent will be for class 11 exams.

For the calculation of class 10 marks, the class 9 and class 10 pre-board exams will be considered. While 50 per cent marks will be based on class 9, the remaining 50 per cent will be given to the class 10 pre-boards.

To prepare the evaluation criteria for classes 10 and 12, the UP government constituted a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla. The government had also sought suggestions from the general public to prepare the results. A conclusive decision after recommendations from the panel and the general public.

The UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier said in a statement that the formula for the board result will not be based on the evaluation policy of the CBSE and hence the criterion will be different. “We will not wait for the evaluation policy of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The pattern of the UP Board is different from CBSE. As soon as the formula for calculating the marks is finalized, the UP Board will release the result," he had said.

The students who won’t be satisfied with their results can appear for a written examination as and when the situation is conducive, Sharma had informed.

