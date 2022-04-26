UP Board 10th, 12th Results: UPMSP to Award Full Marks for Out-of-syllabus Questions

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the evaluation process for answer sheets for the UP Board Exam 2022 on April 23. Amidst this, the UP Board has announced that all examiners have been directed to award full marks to students for the questions that were out of the existing syllabus in the UP Board 10th and 12th Exams, 2022.

This is expected to be a relief for lakhs of students who have appeared for the High School and Intermediate exam under UP Board and are awaiting the results of the UP Board 10th and 12th exams, 2022.

As per media reports, 12 questions across all subjects for the UP Board Intermediate Exam 2022 were asked from excluded syllabus or topics. Similarly, multiple questions for the seven core subjects of UP Board High School Exam 2022 were also from the syllabus that was excluded this year.

A few of the subjects and their respective paper codes notably have high marks that would be awarded to the students even if they had not answered them. For example, the History paper for Class 12 with the paper code 321EP had out-of-syllabus questions worth total of 44 marks. Further, students who appeared for the UP Board 12th History Exam 2022 with the paper code 321EP would pass the exam even if they left the answer sheets blank.

In view of the pandemic and classes being held online for most of the 2021-22 academic year, UPMSP decided to rationalize the syllabus to reduce the academic burden on pupils. In line with this, the UP board had earlier announced that 30 per cent of the syllabus for all High School and Intermediate Exams subjects would be reduced. Regardless, the board had included in some papers questions from topics or chapters excluded from this year’s curriculum. Hence, students will be awarded full marks for such questions even if they have not attempted to answer them.

In the upcoming academic year, UP Board will have as many as 30 per cent of the total questions as MCQs in board exams. This will first start for class 10 and eventually be followed in class 12 as well. The board will also introduce internships for students in classes 9 and 11.

