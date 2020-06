UP Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers' List: Riya Jain of Sri Ram Inter College Tops UPMSP Class 10 Exam with 96.67%

UP 10th Result 2020 Toppers | Riya Jain, Sri Ram Inter College, has topped UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Class 10th board examination with 96.67 %. The second position is bagged by Abhimanyu Verma with 95.83%. Abhimanyu is from Shri SAI Inter College Lakhperabagh, Barabanki. Speaking to reporters, an elated Abhimanyu said, “I am extremely happy that his hard work has paid off. I used to study for 12 hours”. The UP Board Result 2020 for class 10 are also available on UP 10th Result 2020, UP 12th Result 2020 on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in, examresults.net.

1. Riya Jain 96.67 % from Sri Ram Inter College

2. Abhmanyu Verma 95.83%, Shri SAI Inter College Lakhperabagh, Barabank

3. Yogesh Pratap Singh 95.33%, Sadbhavna Inter College, Barabanki

4. Gaurav 94.83, Chitragupt Inter college, Murabadbad

4. Shobhit Kumar 94.83, Anubhav Inter College, Murlipur, Kanpur Nagar

4. Shivani Verma 98.83%, Sardar Singh Convent, Mahmudabad

5. Niteesh Kumar, 94.67%, Shri SAI Inter College Lakhperabagh, Barabank

5. Anshika Baghel, SDLGSM SBG Inter College, Agra

5. Himanshi Vishwakarma, SVMIC Fatehpur

6. Rishab Singh, 94.5%, Ramrup Memorial Inter College, Budhanpur

6. Ujjwal Tomar, 94.5%, Sri Ram Inter College

6. Nishant Patel, 94.5%, Sarawsawti Vidya Mandir, Fatehpur

6. Deeksha Pandey, 94.5%, Carmel Inter College, Maharajganj

7. Arpit Yadav, 94.3%, Archana Memorial Inter College

7. Arpit Verma, 94.3%, Pratibha Inter College, Barabaki

7. Kajal, 94.3%, JK Inter College, Hathras

7. Ashasta Srivastava, 94.3%, New Aadarsh Shiksha Niketan, Dalmau

7. Deepika, 94.3%, Maa Narayani Inter College, Itawa

8. Naman, 94.17%, MRDIC Allahabad

8. Ankit Agnihori, 94.17%, SSIC, Fatehpur

8. Akash Rawat, 94.17%, Pioneer Montessori High School

8. Srishti, 94.17%, Brij Bihari Inter College, Prajagraj

8. Bhanvi Dwivedi, 94.17%, SBMIC, Fatehpur

9. Shobhit Verma, 94%, HJP Agarwal Smarak Inter College, Aligarh

9. Roshan Chourasia, 94%, VPSM Inter College Pratapgarh

9. Ankush Dubey, 94%, Saraswati VMIS, Sultanpur

9. Aakash Kushwah, 94%, Shri Bhagwan Ram Umeed Singh HS, Agra

9. Alisha Ansari, 94%, Bal Nikunj Inter College, Maidyaom

9. Gargee Yadav, 94%, Brij Bihari Inter College, Prajagraj

10. Arshad Iqbal, 93.83%, Pandit RNM HS School, Shahjahanpur

10. Vaishali Sharma, 93.83%, Veena Pani Inter College, Raebareli

10. Ashima Sheikh, 93.83%, St. Xavier's School, Kanpur

10, Alka Singh, 93.83%, SP Inter College, Allahabad