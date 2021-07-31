UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: No Scrutiny for UPMSP High School Results

UP Board Class 10th, UPMSP High School Results LIVE updates 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamil Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will declare one of the most awaited results of 2021, UP Board! This is one of the largest results of the year with over 56 lakh students. Over 29.95 lakh students have registered in class 10 or matric who will be getting their results today. Meanwhile, class 12 results for about 26.04 lakh students are also today, check class 12 results here.
UP Board chairperson Rakesh Garg will declare the results at 3:30 pm today. Once declared the results will be available at the official websites, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be accessible at news18.com. Students can get the direct link here, once the results are announced.
While class 10 and 12 board results are always special for students, this year the result is more special for students as this is the first time that the results are being announced without holding any exams. The board is announcing results based on the previous year performance of students.
UP Board 10th Result 2021: Pass percentage to Shoot up
Going by the trend of other boards and the formula of 50:50 decided for UP high school results, it seems that 100% of students will pass the exam. Considering all these students in class 10 have cleared class 9 - which makes for 50% of total makes - it is likely that all 10th students will be promoted to class 11.
UP 10th Result 2021: No Scrutiny? What to do if unhappy with marks?
The UPMSP has announced that it will not allow any scrutiny process this year. Implying, students will not be able to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. However, students who would not be happy with their marks will have a chance to appear for written exams. This is allowed as per orders of the Supreme Court which while answering petitions against the alternative scheme of evaluation said that students who want to take exam will have the options.
UP Board will not release any merit list this year. Thus toppers will not be announced. The board will also not take any scrutiny in results. This means if the result is erroneous, students will not be able to apply for re-checking. However, option of appearing in physical exams will be available
UP Board 10th Result 2021: How to Check Score via SMS
Students can also check their results via SMS. Students can type UP10 space their roll number and send it to 56263. The facility will be available as soon as the result is declared. Class 12 students can also check the same by typing UP12 (space) Roll Number and send to 56263.
Direct Link to Check Score
UP Class 10 Results: Direct Link to Check Score
News18.com will host the result. Once declared the results will be displayed here.
UP Class 10 Result 2021: Documents needed
Students need to get their roll numbers with them to check their results. Since the exams were not held, the admit cards were not distributed. Students need to download their admit card from official website. The link to download admit card is available at upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board 10th Result 2021: When to Check Result
As per the official statement by the UP Board. The results will be declared at 3:30 pm. The UP Board results will be announced by UP Board chairperson during a press conference. Shortly after the meet, the marksheets will be available to download at official websites.
UP Board will declare class 10 results today. For UP Board students the class 10 is also called high school (HS) or matric. Nearly 30 lakh students have registered for UP Board 10th exams this year. Thus, 29.94 lakh students and their parents will be getting their results today.
UP 10th Result 2021: Exams Cancelled, Results based on special criteria
After the Central govt cancelled the board exams for CBSE and CISCE, the state board too had cancelled its exams. UP Board had otherwise stated that it is ready to hold exams amid COVID-19 as well. The exams were cancelled eventually and a special committee of experts was constituted to finalise the evaluation criteria.
This year, none of the board exams could be held, thus the results for over 56 lakh students are being declared based on internal assessment. Nearly 29.94 lakh students have registered for 10th and 26.09 lakh students have registered for class 12.
Uttar Pradesh Board, Commonly known as UP Madhyamil Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the class 10 results today. UP 10th board are also called matric or high school boards. This year, in a first results are being announced based on special criteria. None of the exams could be held this year.
UP Board Class 10th, UPMSP High School Results LIVE updates 2021: This year, UP Board is releasing results based on special criterion as exams were cancelled by the board. For class 10 students, their marks will be calculated on the basis of the 50:50 formula, that is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. For class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.
