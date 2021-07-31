UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: No Scrutiny for UPMSP High School Results

UP Board Class 10th, UPMSP High School Results LIVE updates 2021: This year, UP Board is releasing results based on special criterion as exams were cancelled by the board. For class 10 students, their marks will be calculated on the basis of the 50:50 formula, that is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. For class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.

