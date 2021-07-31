CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: No Scrutiny for UPMSP High School Results
UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: No Scrutiny for UPMSP High School Results

UP Board Class 10th, UPMSP High School Results LIVE updates 2021: Check result at upmspresults.nic.in, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, as well as at news18.com

News18.com | July 31, 2021, 13:59 IST
upmsp, up matric result, up 10th result, up hs reuslt, upmsp high school result, up board 10th result 2021, 10th result 2021, education news, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Event Highlights

UP Board Class 10th, UPMSP High School Results LIVE updates 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamil Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will declare one of the most awaited results of 2021, UP Board! This is one of the largest results of the year with over 56 lakh students. Over 29.95 lakh students have registered in class 10 or matric who will be getting their results today. Meanwhile, class 12 results for about 26.04 lakh students are also today, check class 12 results here.

UP Board chairperson Rakesh Garg will declare the results at 3:30 pm today. Once declared the results will be available at the official websites, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be accessible at news18.com. Students can get the direct link here, once the results are announced.

While class 10 and 12 board results are always special for students, this year the result is more special for students as this is the first time that the results are being announced without holding any exams. The board is announcing results based on the previous year performance of students.

Read More
Jul 31, 2021 13:59 (IST)

UP 10th Result 2021: How to check via SMS?

Step 1: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER in your SMS composing box

Step 2: Send the message to 56263

Step 3: You will receive your UP Board Result 2021 for Class 10 on the same phone number through which you sent the SMS.

Jul 31, 2021 13:48 (IST)

UP 10th Result 2021: Last year 83.31% Passed

The UP Board result is on rise. More and more students are clearing exams. In 2020, 83.31% 10th students passed the exam. This was a jump from 2019 when 80.07% students passed. The pass percentage is expected to rise even further this year

Jul 31, 2021 13:40 (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2021: Pass percentage to Shoot up

Going by the trend of other boards and the formula of 50:50 decided for UP high school results, it seems that 100% of students will pass the exam. Considering all these students in class 10 have cleared class 9 - which makes for 50% of total makes - it is likely that all 10th students will be promoted to class 11.

Jul 31, 2021 13:35 (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2021: How to get roll number

Step 1: Go to the official website – upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘know your roll number’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on the search roll number

Step 5: Roll number will be generated, download

Jul 31, 2021 13:27 (IST)

UP 10th Results 2021: When will special exams be held?

Special exams will be held in September while there is no official statement yet from board. It is expected that the exams will be held in September based on trends of most of the boards.

Jul 31, 2021 13:23 (IST)

UP 10th Results 2021: When will special exams be held?

Special exams will be held in September while there is no official statement yet from board. It is expected that the exams will be held in September based on trends of most of the boards.

Jul 31, 2021 13:19 (IST)

UP 10th Result 2021: No Scrutiny? What to do if unhappy with marks?

The UPMSP has announced that it will not allow any scrutiny process this year. Implying, students will not be able to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. However, students who would not be happy with their marks will have a chance to appear for written exams. This is allowed as per orders of the Supreme Court which while answering petitions against the alternative scheme of evaluation said that students who want to take exam will have the options.

Jul 31, 2021 13:09 (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2021: No scrutiny, no merit list

UP Board will not release any merit list this year. Thus toppers will not be announced. The board will also not take any scrutiny in results. This means if the result is erroneous, students will not be able to apply for re-checking. However, option of appearing in physical exams will be available

Jul 31, 2021 13:06 (IST)

UP 10th Result 2021: The list of Class 10 roll numbers of high school students were sent to their schools. All the students must contact their school to know their roll number for UP Board result 2021 Class 10. 

Jul 31, 2021 12:56 (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2021: How to Check Score via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. Students can type UP10 space their roll number and send it to 56263. The facility will be available as soon as the result is declared. Class 12 students can also check the same by typing UP12 (space) Roll Number and send to 56263.

Jul 31, 2021 12:44 (IST)

Direct Link to Check Score

UP Class 10 Results: Direct Link to Check Score

News18.com will host the result. It has partnered with UP Board authorities to bring you results fast. Once declared the results will be displayed here. Those awaiting results can register at the form below to get updates as and when the results are out - 

Jul 31, 2021 12:39 (IST)

UP Class 10 Result 2021: Documents needed

Students need to get their roll numbers with them to check their results. Since the exams were not held, the admit cards were not distributed. Students need to download their admit card from official website. The link to download admit card is available at upmsp.edu.in.

Jul 31, 2021 12:29 (IST)

UP Board 10th Result: Where to check result?

The result will be available at official websites, here is list of all official websites to check the result - 

-- upmsp.edu
-- upresults.nic.in
-- upmsp.edu.in
-- indiaresult.com
-- news18.com

Jul 31, 2021 12:26 (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2021: When to Check Result 

As per the official statement by the UP Board. The results will be declared at 3:30 pm. The UP Board results will be announced by UP Board chairperson during a press conference. Shortly after the meet, the marksheets will be available to download at official websites.

Jul 31, 2021 12:25 (IST)

UP Board Result 2021: 10th Result Today

UP Board will declare class 10 results today. For UP Board students the class 10 is also called high school (HS) or matric. Nearly 30 lakh students have registered for UP Board 10th exams this year. Thus, 29.94 lakh students and their parents will be getting their results today.

Jul 31, 2021 12:18 (IST)

UP 10th Reuslt 2021: How will result be calculated?

The expert panel suggested that students should be given marks based on 50:50 formula. Now, students will be given 50% marks based on their performance in class 9.

Jul 31, 2021 12:01 (IST)

UP 10th Result 2021: Exams Cancelled, Results based on special criteria

After the Central govt cancelled the board exams for CBSE and CISCE, the state board too had cancelled its exams. UP Board had otherwise stated that it is ready to hold exams amid COVID-19 as well. The exams were cancelled eventually and a special committee of experts was constituted to finalise the evaluation criteria.

Jul 31, 2021 11:26 (IST)

UP 10th Result 2021: 29.94 lakh High School Students will get Results Today

This year, none of the board exams could be held, thus the results for over 56 lakh students are being declared based on internal assessment. Nearly 29.94 lakh students have registered for 10th and 26.09 lakh students have registered for class 12.

Jul 31, 2021 11:15 (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2021 Today

Uttar Pradesh Board, Commonly known as UP Madhyamil Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the class 10 results today. UP 10th board are also called matric or high school boards. This year, in a first results are being announced based on special criteria. None of the exams could be held this year.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: No Scrutiny for UPMSP High School Results
UP Board 10th Result 2021 at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10th, UPMSP High School Results LIVE updates 2021: This year, UP Board is releasing results based on special criterion as exams were cancelled by the board. For class 10 students, their marks will be calculated on the basis of the 50:50 formula, that is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. For class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.

