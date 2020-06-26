UP Board 12th Result 2020: Read How to Check Uttar Pradesh Board Result Online at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 12th Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP 12th Result 2020 on June 27 at 12:30pm, said state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. More than 25 lakh students have registered for Class 12 exams this year. The board last month announced that 99% of the evaluation process had been completed. But, the announcement of the UP Board Result 2020 got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The evaluation of answer sheets was initially scheduled to start from May 5, but it had to be deferred after protests from teachers’ bodies which cited safety concerns due to Covid-19 crisis.

The UPMSP then decided to begin the evaluation process at schools falling in the green zone. The Centre had order to divide areas into three zones – red, orange and green - on the basis of the number of Covid-19 cases.

Those who appeared for Class 12 exams will be able to check the UP 12th Board Result 2020 on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP 12th Result: When and Where to check Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Board Class 12th result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link for UP Class 12 result

Step 3: Enter required details to log in

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for future reference till you get the original mark sheet

Students are required to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass the exam for a subject. Those who score less than 35 per cent marks in any subject will have to appear for compartment test. The dates for the compartment exams will be announced later.

The board will also declare UP Board 10th Result 2020 on June 27. The exams for Class 12 were held from February 18 to March 6, while the papers for Class 10 took place from February 18 to March 3.

The UP government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools to the next grade without holding exams. This step was taken in view of the Covid-19 situation.