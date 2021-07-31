CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#BiggBossOTT#RajKundra
Home» News»education-career»UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Inter Result Link to be Activated After 4 pm
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Inter Result Link to be Activated After 4 pm

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students can check results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in once declared.

News18.com | July 31, 2021, 13:56 IST
upmsp, up matric result, up 12th result, up hs result, upmsp high school result, up board 10th result 2021, 10th result 2021, education news, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmsp. up matric result, up high school result, upedu.in, up inter result, up class 12 result, upmsp.edu.in, upbresults.nic.in, up board latest news, up board result direct link, education news

Event Highlights

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will declare the class 12 results today, July 31 at 3:30 pm. However, the results can be downloaded only after 4 pm at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. as many as 26.09 lakh students have registered for class 12 exams this year. Meanwhile, class 10 results for about 29.94 lakh students are also today, check class 10 results here.

This is the first time that the UP Board is declaring results without holding any exam at all. This year, a new criterion is prepared to calculate marks, for class 12 students, a new evaluation criterion has been formulated as the exams were cancelled this year. While 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent will be given to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.

To pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Last year, 83.31 per cent of students passed class 12 exam while in 2019 the pass percentage was at 80.07 per cent. This year’s pass percentage is expected to go up. It is likely that UP Board will pass all students and get 100 per cent result.

Read More
Jul 31, 2021 13:56 (IST)

UP Board class 12 result 2021: Register here to get results directly

Jul 31, 2021 13:54 (IST)

UP Board class 12 result can be downloaded after 4pm

यूपी बोर्ड 2021 का हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट का रिजल्ट वैसे तो दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे जारी हो जाएगा। लेकिन 4 बजे के बाद परीक्षार्थी वेबसाइट पर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकेंगे।

Jul 31, 2021 13:48 (IST)

UP Board class 12 Result 2021: Link to be activated after 4 pm

The UP Board class 12 result will be released at 3.30 pm, however, it can only be accessed after 4 pm on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Jul 31, 2021 13:45 (IST)

UP Board class 12 Result 2021: No merit list

As the exams were cancelled and the result has been prepared on the basis of new evaluation criteria, the UPMSP will not release the merit list this year. This means, no topper will be announced.

Jul 31, 2021 13:41 (IST)

UPMSP to declare both class 10, 12 results 2021 today

The UPMSP will declare both class 10 and 12 results today. Over 56 lakh students have registered for the exams this year. The UP Board chairperson Rakesh Garg will declare the results at 3:30 pm today...read more

Jul 31, 2021 13:34 (IST)

UP Board class 12 Result 2021 via DigiLocker App

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app
Step 2. Register using a valid mobile number. Set username, password
Step 3: Enter Aadhar number
Step 4: Sign in, click on UPMSP. Enter roll number
Step 5. Check result. Download

Jul 31, 2021 13:27 (IST)

UP Board class 12 result 2021: Direct link to check result

Jul 31, 2021 13:25 (IST)

UPMSP 12th result 2021: What are the passing marks?

To pass the class 12 or HS exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks per subject as well as in aggregate. As many as 26.09 lakh students are awaiting their class 12 results this year.

Jul 31, 2021 13:22 (IST)

UP Class 12 result 2021: How were results prepared?

As the exams were cancelled, the class 12 results have been prepared on the basis of a new evaluation process. While 50 per cent weightage has been given to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre boards, internals, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.

Jul 31, 2021 13:20 (IST)

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 via SMS

Step 1: Type UP12, your roll number
Step 2: Send the text message to 5623
Step 3: The UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 will appear on your mobile screen, once declared

Jul 31, 2021 13:10 (IST)

UP Board class 12 result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on the link for Class 12 results
Step 3. Enter roll number to log in
Step 4. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save.

Jul 31, 2021 13:04 (IST)


Live Updates: This year 56,03,813 students had registered for Class 10th, 12th board exams in the state, out of which 29,94,312 are 12th students and 26,09,501 are Class 10th students. This year, UP Board 12th exams have not been conducted, so the UP Board 2021 result is being prepared on the basis of other criteria developed by UPMSP.

Jul 31, 2021 12:54 (IST)

UP Board 12th result 2021 to be declared today

The UPMSP will declare the Class 12 result today, July 31 at 3.30 pm on its official website upmsp.edu.in, or upresults.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll numbers.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Inter Result Link to be Activated After 4 pm
UPMSP to declare 12th result at 3.30 pm (Representative image)

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: As the board exams were cancelled this year, the board has prepared the result on the basis of a special evaluation criterion. The UP Board chairperson Rakesh Garg will declare the results at 3:30 pm today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News