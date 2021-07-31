UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Inter Result Link to be Activated After 4 pm

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will declare the class 12 results today, July 31 at 3:30 pm. However, the results can be downloaded only after 4 pm at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. as many as 26.09 lakh students have registered for class 12 exams this year. Meanwhile, class 10 results for about 29.94 lakh students are also today, check class 10 results here.
This is the first time that the UP Board is declaring results without holding any exam at all. This year, a new criterion is prepared to calculate marks, for class 12 students, a new evaluation criterion has been formulated as the exams were cancelled this year. While 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent will be given to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.
To pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Last year, 83.31 per cent of students passed class 12 exam while in 2019 the pass percentage was at 80.07 per cent. This year’s pass percentage is expected to go up. It is likely that UP Board will pass all students and get 100 per cent result.
UPMSP to declare both class 10, 12 results 2021 today
The UPMSP will declare both class 10 and 12 results today. Over 56 lakh students have registered for the exams this year. The UP Board chairperson Rakesh Garg will declare the results at 3:30 pm today...read more
UP Class 12 result 2021: How were results prepared?
As the exams were cancelled, the class 12 results have been prepared on the basis of a new evaluation process. While 50 per cent weightage has been given to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre boards, internals, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.
Live Updates: This year 56,03,813 students had registered for Class 10th, 12th board exams in the state, out of which 29,94,312 are 12th students and 26,09,501 are Class 10th students. This year, UP Board 12th exams have not been conducted, so the UP Board 2021 result is being prepared on the basis of other criteria developed by UPMSP.
UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: As the board exams were cancelled this year, the board has prepared the result on the basis of a special evaluation criterion. The UP Board chairperson Rakesh Garg will declare the results at 3:30 pm today.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here