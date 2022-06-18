LIVE: UP Board 12th Result 2022 Out: Steps to Check UPMSP Inter Marksheet, Direct Link to Check Score at News18

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) commonly known as UP Board has declared the UP Inter or class 12 results today, June 18. Students who took the examination would be able to view their marks on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be available at News18.com.

Despite falling from 97.88% pass percentage to 85.33% this year. The pass percentage overall is considered as one of the best in recent times as this year the results are based on exams and last year exams were not held. The pass percentage in the last exam-based result in 2020 was 83.31% and in 2019 when 80.07% of students passed the UP Board 12th exams.

UP 12th LIVE Updates 2022

To Check their score directly with News18.com, students need to fill the form below using their admit card. UP Inter hall ticket is required to check the online results. The detailed marksheet will only be available after putting in the correct credentials.

UP Inter Results 2022: Documents Needed to Check Marks

Students need to keep their admit card / hall ticket handy to get their results. The results will only be available after filling in the correct details. The roll number and date of birth and phone number as mentioned in the records of UP Board will be needed to check results.

UP 12th Results at upmsp.edu.in: How to Download Inter Marksheet

Step 1: Open any of these official websites- upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: When you’ll open the homepage, you would be able to see a link to ‘Class 12 result’.

Step 3: Click on it and you will be redirected to a login page where you have to enter your login credentials such as roll number.

Step 4: Once you put in the details, click on submit button and your scores will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and make a hard copy of the mark sheet for future use.

UP Inter Results 2022: What to Check in Result

Mere downloading the result document is not enough. Students need to ensure there is no error in their online marksheet. Even though the printout of the online mark sheet is a provisional one, if not corrected, the errors in it will be carried forward in the final marksheet. Students need to check these in the UP Inter marksheet –

— Personal Deatils

— Spellings

— Calculations

In case of any error, students need to get in touch with UP Board or their respective school at the earliest.

UP Inter Result 2022: How to Get Marks via SMS

Since there will be lakhs of students eagerly waiting to check their results, it is possible that some might face errors in accessing the UP Board websites owing to heavy traffic. In such cases, students can use the alternative method of getting their scorecards –

To check their results via the SMS facility, students need to type a text in this format – ‘UP12 Roll Number’ and send it to 5623. Soon after that, the UP class 12 board result will then be shared to the same mobile number. The results can also be viewed directly at News18.com.

UP Inter Result 2022: UP Board 12th Results at diglocker.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the UP Board 12th result 2021 through the same.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘UP Board’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on Class 12 passing certificate/result

Step 7: Either enter your UP class 12 roll number or your mobile number registered with UPMSP

Step 8: The UP class 12 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

What to do After UP Board 12th Results?

Those who clear the UP Board class 12 results will be able to seek admission to colleges. Here is list of top colleges in India as per the NIRF Ranking

Rank 1: Miranda House

Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College For Women

Rank 3: Hindu College

Rank 4: St. Stephen`s College

Rank 5: Presidency College

Rank 6: Loyola College

Rank 7: St. Xavier`s College

Rank 8: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira

Rank 9: Hans Raj College

Rank 10: PSGR Krishnammal College for Wome

UP Inter Result 2022: What to do If Not Passed 12th Results

The Class 12 Board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13 in the state for more than 24 lakh students. In order to clear the board exam, a child should secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Fortunately, there will be a compartment exam conducted for the students who fail to obtain the minimum qualification marks. However, those who fail the compartment exam would have to repeat the year.

UP Board claims that it completed the evaluation process of 2.25crore copies of both classes 12 and 10 within 16 days. More than 1.25 lakh teachers were involved in this process. Despite having completed checking by May 8, UP Board is declaring its results today, June 18. The Board has received flak about this. The results are only being announced now after the UP Chief Minister Yog Adityanath asked officials to declare results at the earliest.

