UP Board 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Exams Likely to be Postponed as 17 Officials Test Covid-19 Positive

It is being speculated that the Uttar Pradesh Class X and XII exams, which were postponed till May 20 by the UP government, might be rescheduled even further due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state in the past few weeks. Though no official announcement has been made regarding the matter yet, the deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma told media persons that the decision regarding the final dates of the exams will soon be taken by the board officials. The state government is keeping in mind the pandemic situation prevailing in Uttar Pradesh.

It has been found that 17 out of the 19 officers in charge of handling the state board examinations have been infected with coronavirus, which is why the UP Board is likely to decide on the postponement of the exam dates. It is being speculated that the tests might get conducted in June this year.

Earlier, the UP Board Class X exams were scheduled from May 8to May 25, and the Class XII boards were scheduled from May 8 to May 28. Later, the state government announced to postpone the examinations of both classes to May 20.

The board and the state government are continuously keeping track of the coronavirus cases. The revised dates of the UP board examinations will be announced once the Covid situation normalises in the state. Students are advised to keep a check on UP board’s official website at https://upmsp.edu.infor updates on UP Board Exams2021.

Around 29 lakh students have registered for Class X exams yhis year while 26 lakh have applied for the Class XII examinations of the UP Board. With the Covid situation worsening throughout the country, many school boards have cancelled or postponed the Class X and XII examinations keeping in mind the health and safety of the students who have registered for the exams.

