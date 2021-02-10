UP Board Exam 2021 Datesheet: Class 10, 12 Exams to Begin From April 24, Check Here

The Uttar Pradesh board has released the exam timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination. According to the schedule, both high school and intermediate exams are scheduled to begin on April 24, 2021. The Class 10 and intermediate examinations will start from April 24 and end on May 12. The high school examinations will be completed in 12 working days and will end on May 10, while the intermediate examinations will be completed in 15 working days and will end on May 12. A total of 56,03,813 students will give the exams which will be held in pen and paper mode. Over 29,94,312 class 10 students and 26,09,501 class 12 students will give the exams this year.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had announced that the UP Board Class 12 and Class 10 exam dates will be announced between April and May.

The UP Board Class 12 practical exam is to be held from February 3 to February 22. Practical examinations are to be conducted in two stages. In the first phase, the practical examinations will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions. In the second phase, examinations will be held in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2021 at 8,497 centres in the state. The UP Board has sent the preliminary list of these examination centres to the District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) concerned. Based on the objections received against them, after further investigation, the report of the concerned district committee at the centres will be sent to the UP Board.

Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the UP Board, told Hindustan Times, “We have asked DIOS to look into objections against specific examination canters. After a thorough study of the District Committee, the UP Board will release the final list of the centre will be released.”