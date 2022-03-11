UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card Expected to Release On This Date

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be releasing class 10 and class 12 board exam admit cards soon. This year, the class 10 and class 12 board exams will be conducted in offline mode and the examination will begin on March 24. The UP Board authorities have decided to distribute the admit card 10 days prior to the commencement. Accordingly, the expected date for the admit cards to release is March 14.

In a first, the UP board has decided to send a letter to class 10 and 12 students before the exams. These letters will motivate students and aim at ending their exam fears. Tips to become toppers, how to attempt exams, and motivational messages will be part of the letter.

The UP Board class 10 and class 12 exams will be held from March 24 and will continue till April 20. The board authorities launched a detailed timetable for both the classes on Tuesday. As per the timetable, the first exam for both classes 10 and 12 will be a language exam in Hindi. The last exam for class 10 will be Mathematics, while for class 12, the last exam is Civics.

After grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the board exams in UP will be conducted offline. And to conduct the examinations hassle-free, while keeping the COVID norms intact, as many as 8873 examination centres will be set up across the state. Last year, these exams were not conducted citing the rising COVID cases. This year, the UP Board authorities will complete the examinations for high school in 12 working days, while for class 12, the exam will be completed in 15 working days.

This year, a total of 51,92,689 students have registered to appear for class 10 and class 12 examinations, out of which 27,81,654 students will appear for the class 10 examinations, while 24,11,035 students will appear for the class 12 examination. Since the examination schedule is out, it is expected that the admit card will be out soon, ideally by March 14.

