Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released UP Board Admit Card 2023. The admit card has been released for Classes 10 and 12. School authorities can download the admit card through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board Class 10, 12 board examination in the state will begin on February 16, 2023. The Class 10 final exams will end on March 3 and Class 12 exams will end on March 4, 2023. UP board Class 10, 12 final exams will be held in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The Class 10 students of the UP Board will start with Hindi and Primary Hindi papers. While Class 12 students will begin their exam with a Military Science paper in the morning, followed by Hindi and General Hindi in the afternoon.

UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on UP Board Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students should keep in mind that the UP Board admit card for Classes 10 and 12 is a significant document for the board examination. It should be carried on all days of the exam. The UP Board admit card will mention the reporting time, set of guidelines, exam venue, and other instructions on it.

Approximately 58 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023, as per reports. Also, regular students will have registered for the exam can collect their admit cards from the schools, while private students will be able to download them from the website.

