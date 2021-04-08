UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates Revised, Check Complete Schedule Here

Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the revised schedule for class 10 and 12 board examination. The exam is now scheduled to be conducted from May 8. Earlier it was scheduled to be held from April 24, however, it was postponed due to the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state. The UP Panchayat elections will start on April 15 and will conclude on April 29. The detailed timetable for UP board exams is provided below. Students can also check the revised schedule at upmsp.edu.in.

The class 10 exam will be conducted in a single shift from 8 am to 11.15 am while the class 12 board exams will take place in two shifts from 8 am to 11.15 am and 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Check the subject-wise exam schedule here

May 8: Hindi, Primary Hindi

May 10: Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music

May 11: Home Science

May 12: Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer

May 13: Sanskrit, Music instrumental

May 17: English

May 18: Commerce, Sewing

May 19: Social Science

May 20: Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES

May 22: Science

May 24: Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali

May 25: Maths

May 8: Hindi, General Hindi

May 10:Morning Shift: Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance; Evening Shift: Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)

May 11:Morning Shift: Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Evening Shift: Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy

May 12:Morning Shift: Military science Evening Shift: Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence

May 13:Morning Shift: Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala Evening Shift: Economics and Commercial Geography

May 17:Morning Shift: Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper) Evening Shift: Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics

May 18:Morning Shift: Pali, Arabi, Farsi Evening Shift: English

May 19:Morning Shift: Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper) Evening Shift: Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology

May 20:Morning Shift: Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics Evening Shift: Chemistry, History

May 21:Morning Shift: Industrial organization Evening Shift: Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

May 22:Morning Shift: Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic Evening Shift: Biology, Mathematics

May 24:Morning Shift: Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper) Evening Shift: Sociology

May 25:Morning Shift: Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section) Evening Shift: Physics, Economics

May 27:Morning shift: Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper) Evening Shift: Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry

May 28:Morning shift: Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper) Evening Shift: Political Science

