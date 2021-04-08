UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates Revised, Check Complete Schedule Here

Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the revised schedule for class 10 and 12 board examination. The exam is now scheduled to be conducted from May 8. Earlier it was scheduled to be held from April 24, however, it was postponed due to the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state. The UP Panchayat elections will start on April 15 and will conclude on April 29. The detailed timetable for UP board exams is provided below. Students can also check the revised schedule at upmsp.edu.in.
The class 10 exam will be conducted in a single shift from 8 am to 11.15 am while the class 12 board exams will take place in two shifts from 8 am to 11.15 am and 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Check the subject-wise exam schedule hereClass 10 time table:
May 8: Hindi, Primary Hindi
May 10: Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music
May 11: Home Science
May 12: Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer
May 13: Sanskrit, Music instrumental
May 17: English
May 18: Commerce, Sewing
May 19: Social Science
May 20: Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES
May 22: Science
May 24: Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali
May 25: MathsClass 12 time table :
May 8: Hindi, General Hindi
May 10:Morning Shift: Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance; Evening Shift: Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)
May 11:Morning Shift: Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Evening Shift: Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy
May 12:Morning Shift: Military science Evening Shift: Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence
May 13:Morning Shift: Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala Evening Shift: Economics and Commercial Geography
May 17:Morning Shift: Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper) Evening Shift: Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics
May 18:Morning Shift: Pali, Arabi, Farsi Evening Shift: English
May 19:Morning Shift: Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper) Evening Shift: Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology
May 20:Morning Shift: Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics Evening Shift: Chemistry, History
May 21:Morning Shift: Industrial organization Evening Shift: Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
May 22:Morning Shift: Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic Evening Shift: Biology, Mathematics
May 24:Morning Shift: Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper) Evening Shift: Sociology
May 25:Morning Shift: Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section) Evening Shift: Physics, Economics
May 27:Morning shift: Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper) Evening Shift: Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry
May 28:Morning shift: Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper) Evening Shift: Political Science
