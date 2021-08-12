Up Board Class 10, 12 Results: Deadline To File Grievances Extended Till Aug 16

The deadline to apply for rechecking or revaluation of Class 10 and 12 Uttar Pradesh Board exam results 2021 has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikshya Parishad (UPMSP). All the students who are not satisfied with their results obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria can apply till August 16. Earlier the last date to register the grievances was August 11. Students can visit the official website of UPMSP (upmsp.edu.in) to fill up the grievance form.

In an official notification, the board has asked the students to provide their name, board exam registration number, name of the district and mobile number along with their complaint. The board also informed that students can contact the help desk between 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays to get a status update on their applications.

https://upmsp.edu.in/ Downloads/Notification_ 11082021.pdf

In the notification, the board has also provided the mail id through which students can send their application to the regional offices in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

Regional Office, Prayagraj - roprgresult2021helpdesk@gmail. com, 532-2423265, 09838510862

Regional Office, Varanasi - rovnsresult2021helpdesk@gmail. com, 542-2509990

Regional Office, Meerut - romrtresult2021helpdesk@ gmail.com, 121-2660742

Regional Office, Bareilly - roblyresult2021helpdesk@ gmail.com, 581-2576494

Regional Office, Gorakhpur - rogkpresult2021 helpdesk@gmail.com, 551-2205271

The mail id for the UP Board office is mspresult2021helpdesk@gmail. com

The UPMSP declared the class 10 and 12 board results on July 31. A total of 99.53 percent of students in class 10 and 97.88 percent in class 12 were declared successful. The results were prepared based on alternative evaluation criteria as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 29.95 lakh students had registered in class 10 and about 26.04 lakh students had registered for the class 12 examination.

