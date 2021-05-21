UP Board Class 10 Exams Likely to be Canceled, UPMSP Expected to Pass All Students

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to take a final decision on class 10 and 12 board exams today. The board is speculated to evaluate class 10 results on the basis of internal assessment. This year, keeping in view the disruption in studies caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board is expected to pass all the students, meaning no student will be held back. If this happens, it will be the first time that the UP Board 10th result will be declared with a 100 per cent pass percentage. The maximum pass percentage of UP board class 10 examination so far has been up to 87.66 percent.

The board has already asked the respective schools to upload the results of pre-board and half-yearly exam results on the board’s official website. The guidelines in this regard have already been issued by the Secretary of the board to all district schools across the state.

This year nearly 29.94 lakh students have registered for the 10th board examination. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from April 24, however, due to the continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, the board has announced the postponement of class 10 as well as class 12 board exams until further notice. The final decision was supposed to be taken after reviewing the situation on May 20. The UP board exams this year have been postponed twice, first due to the panchayat elections and then the second wave of the pandemic. The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24 to curb the Covid-19 spread.

The UP government has also imposed a ban on the increase in school fees across all state board and private schools. The decision was taken due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The State Deputy CM and Secondary Education Minister Dinesh Sharma stated that since families have been financially affected due to Covid-19, it would be a burden for parents to pay fees.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh and Telangana boards have also declared the class 10 result on the basis of internal assessment. All the students are declared pass and promoted to subsequent class.

