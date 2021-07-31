UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2021: Direct Link to Check UPMSP Matric, Inter Marks Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP board results for class 10 students. The board did a flip flop. First, it announced that both results will be declared together then said that class 10 results will be out at 5:30 pm. Now, both results of high school and inter are declared at the same time. It is a good result for UP Board students as the pass percentages are at highest ever. For UP High school, almost all - 99.53% have passed.

To check results students will have to download their roll numbers first. The link to check roll number or download admit card is already up. Here’s how to download the same -

UP board class 10 results 2021: How to download roll number?

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP website and go to its notification section on the homepage

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Download UP Board roll number”

Step 3: You will be asked to enter your registration number or alternatively, you can select your district, enter four-digit school code, name, and date of birth and search for your roll number.

Now that you have the roll number, download the result via website using these steps -

UP Board class 10 results 2021: Steps to check result

Step 1: Class 10 students will be able to check their results on the official website of the UP state board — upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘‘UP Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2021 Results” direct link

Step 3: You will be asked to feed in your login credentials after which you will be redirected to a new page that will display your results.

UP Board Class 10 results 2021: How to check results via SMS?

Step 1: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER in your SMS composing box

Step 2: Send the message to 56263

Step 3: You will receive your UP Board Result 2021 for Class 10 on the same phone number through which you sent the SMS.

The UP board result mark sheet will consist of grades for each subject based on the board’s 10th grading system. Under the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern, theory exams carry a weightage of 70 marks, while practical and internal evaluation carries 30 marks. As per the evaluation scheme, class 9 final marks will carry 50 percent weightage and 50 percent marks of Class 10 pre-board exams.

Considering how the pandemic disrupted the usual assessment procedure of the students, this year the board exam results have been prepared taking into account the class 9 marks and class 10 preboard marks. To check the scores, students will need their roll/registration numbers.

