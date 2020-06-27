Take the pledge to vote

UP Board Class 10 Topper: Barabanki Student Abhimanyu Verma, an Aspiring Doctor, Scores Second Rank

Abhimanyu revealed that he wishes to become a doctor in the future. With 575 marks out of 600, the boy has scored 95.83%. He is a student at Sri Sai Inter College Lakhperabagh in Barabanki.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
UP Board Class 10 Topper: Barabanki Student Abhimanyu Verma, an Aspiring Doctor, Scores Second Rank
The students of Uttar Pradesh Board are finally taking a sigh of relief as the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the Class 10, 12 Results 2020. One of the toppers for the year is Barabanki-based Abhimanyu Verma, who has secured second rank in UP Board Class 10 Results 2020.

Speaking to the reporters after the announcement of the result, Abhimanyu revealed that while he expected to score above 95% marks, he has no idea about scoring a rank in the UP Board Matric Exam Result.

Talking about his family, Abhimanyu’s father Ramhut Verma is a farmer while his mother is a homemaker. The second topper spent only 5-6 hours to study each day and took help of his teachers to prepare well.

When asked about his future ambitions in life, Abhimanyu revealed that he wishes to become a doctor in the future. With 575 marks out of 600, the boy has scored 95.83%. He is a student at Sri Sai Inter College Lakhperabagh in Barabanki.

UP Board Class 10 Second-topper Abhimanyu Verma’s marksheet

Hindi: 98 marks

English: 98 marks

Mathematics: 99 marks

Science: 91 marks

Social Science: 95 marks

Drawing: 94 marks

He has managed to score an A1 grade in all the passing subjects.

Meanwhile, the first rank has been secured by Riya Jain from Shri Ram SM Inter College Bagpat with 96.67 percent. Yogesh Pratap Singh from Sadbhavna Inter College Barabanki came 3rd in UP Board Class 10 Merit List 2020 with 95.33%.

As announced by UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, all toppers will receive laptops and cash rewards for further motivation. The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Result this year is 83.31.

