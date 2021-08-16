UP Board Class 10,12 Results: Secretary Gives This Order After Errors in Marksheets

Since the declaration of the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12th examination results a large number of complaints regarding marks have been received. The increasing number of complaints from the students has now become a concern for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Several students have got zero marks in many subjects. After the announcement of the results, not only the students but also the parents are worried about ‘zero mark’ in a few subjects.

Now, the UPMSP Secretary Divyakant Shukla has written a letter to all district school inspectors regarding this matter. In the letter he has asked the district school inspectors to keep the students’ answer sheets of pre-board and mid-term tests of classes 10 and 12 safely.

The secretary of the UP Secondary Education Council wrote this letter on August 10. In the letter he wrote that a number of complaints are being received regarding the UP boards result 2021 and to solve these problems the answer sheets of the students will be required. Hence, he asked the schools to safely keep the answer copies of class 9 final, class 10 pre board, class 11 half yearly and class 12 pre-board exams.

The results of class 10 and 12 were released on July 31. In the marksheets of thousands of students ‘zero’ or ‘X’ was mentioned for a number of subjects. In this case, the students have passed but they cannot take admission in undergraduate courses. This marksheet is not being considered for college admissions and that is why intermediate students are more worried.

According to reports, around seven to eight percent of students of the total 56 lakh class 10 and 12 students registered with the UP Board are facing the error in their marksheets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here