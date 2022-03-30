UP Board Class 12 English Question Paper Leaked, Exam Canceled in 24 Districts

UP Board class 12 English examination has been leaked. The class 12 exam which was scheduled to be held today, March 30 stands canceled in 24 districts. The exam canceled today will be conducted again amid strict anti-cheating measures, however, the new dates for the exam are yet to be out.

“Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper scheduled for today 30.03.2022 at 2 pm in the following 24 districts only has been canceled. The exam will take place as scheduled in the rest of the districts," said UPMSP in an official notice.

While the UP board had set up multiple sets of question papers, as per preliminary investigation the question paper series 316 E D and 316 E I have been allegedly leaked. The exams which were to be held in the second session in 24 districts stand canceled. Here is the list of 24 districts where exams have been called off for today -

1 Agra

2 Mainpuri

3 Mathura

4 Aligarh

5 Ghaziabad

6 Bagpat

7 Badaun

8 Shahjahanpur

9 Unnao

10 Sitapur

11 Lalitpur

12 Mahoba

13 Jalaun

14 Chitrakoot

15 Ambedkarnagar

16 Pratapgarh

17 Gonda

18 Gorakhpur

19 Azamgarh

20 Ballia

21 Varanasi

22 Kanpur Dehat

23 Etah

24 Shamli

The board had earlier claimed that there are very strict anti-cheating measures put up in the exams. The statement had come after over 4.18 lakh students both of class 10 and class 12 skipped the UP Boards exams on the very first day.

While it is not unusual to see examinees dropping out on the opening day of board examinations, this is the highest number of students dropping out on UP boards in recent years. In 2020, around 2.4 lakh students had dropped out on the first day.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing school level exams too there have been many errors reported in the exams across schools. While in a question asked in class 5 Hindi exam, students were asked to write opposite of a tree, in another question in class 7 English paper, students were asked to write opposite of 60. In another exam of English, students were asked a question about mathematics, to name a few.

