UP Board Class 12th Result 2021: Direct Link to Check UPMSP Inter Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Praishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 12 result today, July 31 at 3.30 pm. Students can check their results at the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Over 26.09 lakh students are awaiting their class 12 results this year. Students need to download their roll number before checking the marks.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Students can also check directly at News18.com by filling the form below:

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Steps to check on Website

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link related to UP Board Class 12 Result 2021

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to login using your credentials

Step 4: Your UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result document.

Carefully check the document and make sure there are no errors in terms of personal details. In case there are any, report the matter to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 via SMS

Step 1: Type UP12 RollNumber on the message body

Step 2: Send the text message to 5623

Step 3: The UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 will come in reply to your message.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Steps to check through DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download through the app

STep 2. Click on the ‘Education’ section on the homepage of the website

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window, where you will find a list of boards and universities will appear. Search for UPMSP and click it

Step 4: Using your credentials to login and click on the option pertaining to UP Board Class 12 Result 2021

Step 5: Enter your roll code and roll number and click on the submit tab

Step 6: Your UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 will open on a new page

Step 7: Download and take a print for future reference.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021: What to check in result?

Students need to ensure marksheets are error-free. Printout of the online result will act as the provisional marksheet. Students can check -

— Calculation per subject based on the new formula

— Total Calculation and percentage calculation

— Pass/Fail status

— Spelling of name

— Roll number should be correct

The UPMSP class 12 results will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. The candidates have been marked on a 50:40:10 formula. This means 50 per cent weightage has been given to Class 10 results, 40 per cent to Class 11 marks and 10 per cent to the Class 12 pre-board score.

