UP Board Class 12th Sample Paper Released at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Exams 2023 Sample Papers for Class 12th. Students who are going to appear for the UP Board exams 2023 can check and download the UP Board model paper from the official website-upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP 12th Class sample papers are released subject-wise.

As of now, UPMSP has not disclosed the 2023 UP Board Exam Date. However, students can anticipate the announcement of the UP Board Class 10th and 12th board exam schedule 2023 shortly. As per the information available, UP board would conduct the Board exams 2023 between March 2023 to May 2023.

UP Board Class 12th Sample Papers: How to download

Candidates can check the links of all subjects on the official website. Check the steps mentioned below to download the sample papers from the official website.

Step 1. Go to the official website-upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on the model paper link

Step 3. A page would open, click on the UP Board 12th sample paper links

Step 4.Check and download the PDF of the sample paper

Step 5. Take a printout as required

Via the UP Board sample papers, candidates would get an idea of the type of questions and pattern. For better preparation, try to solve the sample papers within the prescribed time limit. A total of 58,67,329 students have registered for Class 10 and 12 final exams 2023, which is 6.74 lakh more students compared to 2022.

These include 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 from Class 12.The sample papers have been released for subjects including– Hindi, General Hindi, Sanskrit, English, History, Geography, Civics, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and more. Model papers for 30 subjects have been released till now.

Last year around, 22,37,578 people registered to take the class 12 examo and of the total 5.83 percent of students passed the exam. Divya from Fatehpur took first place in the test with a score of 479 out of 500. With 477 points, her sister Divyanshi placed second. Third place winners were Yogesh Pratap of Barabanki and Anshika Yadav of Prayagraj.

