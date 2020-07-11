UP Board Commences Advance Registration Process for Classes 9 and 11 at upmsp.edu

The Uttar Pradesh Board has started the advance registration for the admission process of students who want to take admission in Class 9 and 11. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has also released a complete schedule for the registration dates.

As per the latest notification, the last date of advance registration for the UP Board Classes 9 and 11 is August 5, 2020. The board will conduct the admission process for intake in UPMSP Class 9 and UPMSP Class 11 in around 28,00 UP Board-affiliated schools across the state till August 25.

All students and their parents can visit the official website of UPMSSCB at upmsp.edu. It is to be noted that all the students who are seeking admission will be eligible to appear in Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 examinations as regular students two years later in 2022.

The notification regarding the advance registration was issued on Thursday on the official website, announcing that the principals of the concerned school will be needed to deposit a challan of Rs 50 as an advance registration fee for each student. This advance payment will be deposited in the government treasury.

One can access the complete notification issued by the UPMSP on the direct link here.

The Uttar Pradesh Board has also issued an online link for the advance registration process. All students who are willing to take admission in UP Board Class 9 and Class 11 can go to the direct link here.

It is to be noted that the school heads will be issued a checklist regarding the details required for the scrutiny of all students who have registered for the admission. The scrutiny will take place between August 26 and September 5. Students will be allowed to make necessary changes in the online information between September 6 and 20.