UP Board Compartment Results 2020 for Classes 10 and 12 Announced at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2020 | The results of the compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 of Uttar Pradesh Board have been released today. The UP Board 10th Compartment Result 2020, UP Board 12th Compartment Result 2020 were announced on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad upmsp.edu.in. The compartment and improvement exams were conducted by on October 3.

The improvement and compartment exams were conducted by the board to give an opportunity to the students to take the test again and improve their score.

As many as 14,250 students appeared for the high school improvement exams conducted by the board while 121 high school students appeared for the compartment exams.

For the class 12th compartment exams, 16,884 students appeared while a total of 17,504 had registered.

UP Board Compartment Result 2020: How to check result for class 10 and class 12

Step 1: Enter the name of the website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the home page

Step 3: You will find two flashing tabs — one of 10th class results and the other one of class 12th results

Step 4 : Click on the desired tab

Step 5: You will be redirected to a window

Step 6: Enter your district, roll number and the security pin

Step 7; Click on ‘view result’ to check your compartment/improvement exam score

You can also visit the direct link https://results.UPmsp.edu.in/ResultHighSchool_Comp.aspx for class 10th compartment and improvement results and http://results.UPmsp.edu.in/ResultIntermediate_Comp.aspx for checking class 12th compartment exam result. After visiting the link, you can directly fill in the required details to view your result.

The overall pass percentage for UP Board high school improvement exams is 99.94 percent while for the compartment exams of class 10th, the pass percentage is 93.39 percent.

The pass percentage for class 12th compartment exams is 95.07 percent.

The exams for UP board were conducted in late February and early March before the Covid-19 lockdown and the results were announced in June 2020.

Compartment and improvement exams were conducted in October after a delay in their announcement due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Several exams had to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus crisis in India