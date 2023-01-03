UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th Timetable Soon at upmsp.edu.in

Live now
January 03, 2023
Uttar Pradesh
The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will soon release the UP board 10th and 12th exam datesheet soon. Once out, it will be available at the official website at upsmp.edu.in. The timetable will be released for all streams including arts, science and commerce. Read More
For the UPMSP high school and inter board exams 2023 preparations, the monitoring will be done online. For this, CCTV cameras are being installed at the selected exam centres. These CCTV cameras will be connected to the exam control room. Often the connection gets broken due to weak internet connectivity. For such cases, this time only schools with two high-speed broadband connections will be made exam centres. Physical verification of schools will also be done across exam centres to check whether they have two high speed internet connections, voice recorder, and 1-1 CCTV cameras face-to-face in the room.
In the UP board exam 2023, answer sheets will be stitched to stop rigging by changing the copies of meritorious students. The UP board has decided to send stitched answer sheets to all 75 districts of the state. Earlier, several cases of children changing the answer sheets were found. Those who were quick in reading used to take out the cover of the copy of the meritorious students and put it on the copy of weak children, by taking money from the students. Now the board has decided to be become stricter. The pages of the copies found in the board exams are stapled due to which it was easier to remove them. Now it will be stitched.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the class 10 board exam 2023 model question papers at upmsp.edu. As per the new exam pattern, MCQs will be included in the 10th exam. Sample papers for mathematics, science, home science, Hindi, science, social science, computer, agriculture, and more subjects have been issued. Students can use these to practice for upcoming board exams.
UPMSP has meanwhile made Aadhaar mandatory for the registrations of classes 9 to 12. Until last year, the Aadhaar details were asked at the time of registration but were not a mandatory requirement but now, students registering will not be able to complete their applications if they do not have a valid Aadhaar card. The rule update for the registration process was made following a direction by the UP board, in this regard
As many as 58,78,448 students, including high school or class 10 and intermediate or class 12, have registered on the official website of the UP board. This is the largest number of registrations in high school and intermediate in the UP Board in the last five years, said Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the UP Board. According to the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school including 31,19,372 regular and 8,946 private candidates. Whereas in class 12 or intermediate, 25,83,443 regular and 1,66,697 private students have registered. Hence, a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the intermediate examination.
The UP board had earlier stated that the final exams for 2023 will be held in offline mode in March. Prior to board exams, schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on syllabus taught till September. As per the schedule, the pre-boards will be held from February 1 to 15 for both classes 10 and 12
Step 1- Go to the official website of UPMSP – upmsp.edu.in
Step 2- On the home page of the website, click on the 10th/12thdatesheet link
Step 3- The timetable will be displayed on the screen in PDF format
Step 4- Check the time table and keep a hard copy for future use.
This year, over 58 lakh students registered for the UP board 10th and 12th exams 2023, which is the highest-ever. In this session, maximum number of girls have registered for the 10th board examination when to compared to last five years. According to the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school whereas a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the intermediate examination.
The exam pattern will be different this year. The question papers will be divided into two parts — multiple choice questions and subjective questions. Around, 30 percent of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks will consist multiple choice questions, which candidates must answer on the OMR sheet. The second section, which will have 70 per cent or 50 marks, will comprise descriptive questions, which are to be answered on the traditional copy as before.
