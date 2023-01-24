UP Board Exam 2023: National Security Act to be Imposed on Students Caught Cheating in Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to introduce new rules to tackle the issue of cheating in exams. From this year onwards, UPMSP plans to impose the National Security Act (NSA) 1980 on candidates who are caught cheating in the Board exams, according to media reports. Every year UPMSP introduces a new set of rules to tackle the menace of cheating during exams. Apart from students, strict action will also be taken against the administrator of the exam centre and the room invigilator by filing an FIR, reports further added.

Teachers or professors who will be caught indulging in any malpractice related to an exam will be penalised under the same act. In order to avoid incidents of cheating, all examination halls will be equipped with CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the students and their activities. The Uttar Pradesh government along with the state education department has made necessary arrangements for the students to avoid any kind of cheating.

Read | UP Records Highest Enrolment in Schools: ASER Report

As per the official date sheet, the Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from February 16, 2023, onwards. The Class 10 exam will conclude on March 3, 2023, while the Class 12 exam will end on March 4 this year.

UPMSP has already begun the state board class 12 practical exams. According to the schedule, the UP Board Class 12 practical exam is being conducted between January 21 and 28, 2023 in two phases. Earlier in this month, the Uttar Pradesh Education Board announced a change in the examination pattern for Class 10. As per the revised pattern, students will have to answer a total of 70 marks, out of which 50 marks will be for descriptive type and 20 marks will be for objective type questions.

Read all the Latest Education News here