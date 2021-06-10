UP Board Exam Results 2021: Last Date to Submit Suggestions to UPMSP

Since the class 10, 12 board exams have been cancelled, the Uttar Pradesh secondary education department had asked for suggestions from the general public on how to prepare the results this year. Today, June 10 is the last day for submitting the suggestions.

Anyone from district-level officials, school principals, teachers, educationists, students, and the general public to provide ideas on how to frame the modalities, policies, and formula for awarding marks. The suggestions can be mailed at upboardexamination2021@gmail.com.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Monday, June 7, held a meeting with via video conferencing with representatives of government, principals of unaided and private schools, and parents’ associations to discuss their suggestions regarding the marking policy for 10th and 12th students.

In the meeting, presided over by the additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla, it was suggested that class 12 students should be awarded final marks on the basis of their class 12 pre-board exam and Class 11 half yearly examination and annual examination performance.

For calculation of class 10 marks, the class 9 and class 10 pre-board examinations should be considered for preparing the result, it was suggested. However, any conclusive decision is yet to be taken. It is likely that the government will make a final decision about the evaluation criteria after receiving all the suggestions from the general public and with further discussion with the expert panel.

Similarly, the West Bengal government too had asked the public for their suggestions regarding the cancellation of class 10 Madhyamik and class 12 HS exams in the state. Following the suggestions and a discussion with an expert committee, CM Mamata Banerjee had canceled the exams. She also said that the evaluation criteria will be announced in a week.

