UP Board Exam Results 2021 to be announced soon

Those students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear in the board exam later to improve their marks.

After the board exams got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, over 56,000 students in Uttar Pradesh are anxiously waiting for the UP Board exam results of Class 10 and 12.

According to several media reports, 17 formulas have been prepared by the UP Board and the government has approved this. In this evaluation process two formulas of 10 and 15 of class 12 are included.

According to the Hindustan, two separate formulas for the first-year students of Arts, Science, Commerce, private and correspondence education of business class and four for agriculture category of class 12 have been approved by the government.

At the same time, the result of the students who filled the form to take the examination from one subject in class 12 will be prepared on the basis of the average marks of their previous board examination.

On the other hand, the second-year practical and non-practical students of soldier, prisoner, and correspondence education will receive average marks.

The UP Board is expected to release the results by July 2021, as several media reports suggest.

