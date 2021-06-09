UP Board Examination 2021: Govt Seeks Suggestions For Class 10, 12 Evaluations

The Uttar Pradesh secondary education department is seeking suggestions from district-level officials, school principals, teachers, educationists, students and the general public to frame the modalities, policies and formula for awarding marks for classes 10 and 12 students.

The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have been cancelled by the state government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department on Monday held a meeting with representatives of government, unaided and private schools, and parents’ associations to discuss their suggestions and views for marking policy of class 10 and 12.

The department has informed that those who are interested in giving the suggestions, can mail them at upboardexamination2021@gmail.com.

The department on Monday held the meeting via video conferencing. It was presided over by the additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla. In the meeting, Principals of private and aided schools and district-level officials shared many important suggestions.

Many in the meeting suggested that class 12 students should be awarded final marks on the basis of their performance in the 12th pre-board exam and Class 11 half yearly examination and annual examination.

It was also suggested that marks of the annual examination of class 9 and class 10 pre-board examinations should be the basis for awarding marks to class 10 students. However, no final decisions have been taken on these suggestions as more suggestions are still coming in.

After the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board examinations, the government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Shukla. This committee will prepare the formula for giving marks to the students. The final decision on the evaluation criteria of UP Board Result 2021 will be taken based on the recommendations of the panel.

Over 56.03 lakh students have registered to appear in UP Board class 10, 12 board exams this year. Of the total, 26.09,501 students were to appear for class 10 exams while 31,47,793 had registered to appear for class 12 exams.

