UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Extends Last Date to Apply for Class 10, 12 Exams

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP), also known as Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, has extended the last date for applying for the final exams of Class 10 and 12 by 5 January 2021. Students who will be appearing in the examination can apply on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education upmsp.edu.in. The registration process for the state board exams started on October 16, 2020.

Online application forms have to be submitted by January 5, 2021, along with examination fees and late fees. The school authorities will have to upload the application form number, late fee collection and information about the students on the official website by January 5.

According to the official notice, due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, it has been decided to extend the last date for filling the form. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dinesh Sharma had informed that the late fee can be submitted till January 5, 2021, along with the last date for submission of examination fee.

The Deputy CM also informed that the UPMSP has extended the last date for filling the form till January 10, 2021, for Class 9 and Class 11. According to official information, the registration process for both the classes started on October 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the state government plans to convert government-aided and unrecognized girls' schools into examination centres on a priority basis for UP 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021. In addition, under the self-centre policy, UPMSP will allow more girls to appear in the examinations in their own schools.

As of now, the UP board has not released the exam schedule for the class 10th, 12th. According to several reports, the UP Board Exam 2021 is expected to be conducted between March and April next year.