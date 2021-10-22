UP Board Exams 2022: Few Kids Apply for 10th, 12th Under UPMSP, Total Registrations Over 51 Lakh

Over 51 lakh students have registered to appear for UP Board exams 2022. This includes 27.70 lakh students have registered for the high school exam out of which 14000 are private students and 23.42 lakh inter students including 1.14 lakh in priavte mode. The number of students who have registered to appear for board exams 2022 is less than 2021 when

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has closed the registration process for UP board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 on October 19. Over 51 lakhs students have registered to appear for UP board class 10 and 12 exams 2022. This year the total number of registered students have been reduced by five lakhs as compared to last year.

Last year, as many as 56,03,813 students had completed the registration for UPMSP class 10 and 12 exam 2021. Nearly, 29,94,312 candidates had registered to appear for class 12 board exam 2021 and 26,09,501 for class 10 board exam.

The registration process for UPMSP class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 was supposed to be closed on October 6, however, it was extended further keeping in view hardships faced by students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last date for filling the exam form for the class 10 and 12 boards was extended till October 16 without any late fee, however, with a late fee of Rs 100, the forms were accepted till October 19.

The UP board has already released the academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. As per the tentative schedule, the board is likely to conduct the UP board theory exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 in the last week of March 2022. The practical exams of UPMSP 10th and 12th will be held in the last week of February 2022. All the schools are instructed to complete the course by January 15, 2022, whereas, the preboard exams for classes 9 and 11 are scheduled to be held in February 2022 the first week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.