UP Board Exams 2023 Answer Sheets to be Stitched, Not Stapled to Curb Cheating in 10th, 12th Exam

In the The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board exam 2023, answer sheets will be stitched to stop rigging by changing the copies of meritorious students. The UP board has decided to send stitched answer sheets to all 75 districts of the state. Earlier, several cases of children changing the answer sheets were found.

The copy mafia, who were quick in reading used to take out the cover of the copy of the meritorious students and put it on the copy of weak children, by taking money from the students. Now the situation has come to light and the board has decided to be become stricter. The pages of the copies found in the board exams are stapled due to which it was easier to remove them. Now it will be stitched.

They used to change the copies of meritorious students by taking money from the students who passed on the strength of weak or copying. In such a situation, most of the children could not do anything. Changing the pages of the stitched copy is likely to be difficult for such students.

Furthermore, during the high school and inter board exams 2023, the UPMSP will be monitoring the examination online. CCTV cameras will be installed at the selected exam centres that will be connected to the exam control room. If the connection gets broken due to weak internet connectivity, in such cases, this time only schools with two high-speed broadband connections will be made exam centres.

Physical verification of schools will also be done across exam centres to check whether they have two high speed internet connections, voice recorder, and 1-1 CCTV cameras face-to-face in the room.

The UP board exams will be held in February-March. A total of 58,78,448 student registrations have registered for this year’s board examinations including both classes 10 and 12. A total of 31,16,458 students have registered to appear for class 10, while 27,50,871 have enrolled for the class 12 exams. This is the highest-ever registration according to UPMSP.

