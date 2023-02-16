The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to start the board examination for class 10 and class 12 today, February 16. A total of 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the UP board examination this year. Out of the total number, 31,16, 487 are high school candidates and 27,69,258 will be appearing for intermediate exams. This is the largest number of registrations in UP board exams in the last five years, Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of UPMSP had said.

To ensure a smooth examination process for exams, the UP board has set up 8,753 examination centres including 540 government, 3,523 private centres and 4,690 unaided colleges. Candidates are advised to download the UP Board admit card 2023 from the UPMSP website. Without the hall ticket, they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. They must also carry government-issued id proof.

As per the schedule, the class 10 UP board final exams will go through March 3 and class 12 exams will conclude on March 4. The final exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second shift will commence from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper. They will be provided OMR sheets.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives to ensure cheating-free examinations. According to the report, the measure taken to curtail cheating in board examination includes setting up special control rooms, CCTV monitoring of the entire process and FIRs under the provision of the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster act against those found guilty of cheating. An FIR can also be lodged against the room invigilators and centre administrators who are also involved in any activities of cheating.

Sector magistrates will be appointed at each examination centre to ensure fare examination process. These magistrates will be submitting a daily report to the District Inspector of Schools along with the District Magistrate once the examination is over so that a daily activity on the same can be monitored.

Additionally, a separate room will be allotted apart from the principal’s room for strict monitoring of the examination papers. The exam papers or copies will be kept in a double lock cupboard and a CCTV will be placed 24 hours for monitoring purposes.

