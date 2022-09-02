UP Board Exams 2023: Over 58.78 Lakh Register with UPMSP, Highest-Ever

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the final figures of high school and intermediate candidates for board exam 2023. Till August 30, as many as 58,78,448 students, including high school or class 10 and intermediate or class 12, have registered on the official website of the UP board.

This is the largest number of registrations in high school and intermediate in the UP Board in the last five years, said Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the UP Board. According to the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school including 31,19,372 regular and 8,946 private candidates. Whereas in class 12 or intermediate, 25,83,443 regular and 1,66,697 private students have registered. Hence, a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the intermediate examination.

The UP board had earlier stated that the final exams for 2023 will be held in offline mode in March. Before board exams, schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on syllabus taught till September. As per the schedule, the pre-boards will be held from February 1 to 15 for both classes 10 and 12. The exam pattern will be different this year. The question papers will be divided into two parts — multiple choice questions and subjective questions.

UPMSP has meanwhile made Aadhaar mandatory for the registrations of classes 9 to 12. Until last year, the Aadhaar details were asked at the time of registration but were not a mandatory requirement but now, students registering will not be able to complete their applications if they do not have a valid Aadhaar card. The rule update for the registration process was made following a direction by the UP board, in this regard.

