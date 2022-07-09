UP Board Exams 2023: Registration Schedule for UPMSP Inter, High School Exams Released, Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has notified about the registration process for the high school and intermediate examination 2023. According to the schedule, students will have to submit the application form and the board exam fee by August 5. The exam fee received by the principal from the students can be deposited in the treasury till August 10 through challan.

In the notification, issued by UP Board Secretary Divya Kant Shukla, the last date for uploading the educational details of the students online on the UP board’s website is August 16, regarding the examination fee deposited by the head of the institution in the treasury. After August 10, the examination fee can be deposited till August 16 but with a late fee of Rs 100 per student. The information about the examination fee deposited with the late fee will be uploaded online on the website of the board till August 20.

The information can be updated from August 21 to August 31. Corrections will be accepted from September 1 to September 10 after checking the details of the students uploaded online. A copy of the roll corpus letter containing the photographs of the registered candidates by the principal can be sent to the regional offices of the board by September 30.

UPMSP has also fixed the fee for the high school and intermediate examination 2023. The class 12 institutional fees is Rs 500.75, high school credit system institutional fees is Rs 200.75, high school individual fees is Rs 706, high school credit system individual fees is Rs 300 to Rs 206 and per subject fees for additional subject exam in high school and intermediate institutional key fees is Rs 600.75.

Furthermore, the intermediate agriculture part 1 and 2 professional class fee is Rs 600.75, intermediate individual fee is Rs 806, intermediate agriculture part I and II and failed students of business class fee is Rs 806 and fees for additional subject examination under intermediate exchange is Rs 206.

UPMSP has also released the registration process for the students of class 9 and 11. The last date for admission of students of class 9 and 11 is August 5. The last date for depositing advance registration fee in by the head of the school is August 25.

Apart from this, the educational details of the students to be uploaded online by the principal is from August 26 to September 5. The last date for submission of copy of the roll and treasury paper containing the photo of the registered candidates by the head of the institution to the regional office of the board is September 30.

