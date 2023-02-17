On the first day of the Uttar Pradesh board exam 2023, as many as 10 candidates were caught during the checking of the exam centres. This happened during the UPMSP class 10 Hindi paper. The exam was held during the first shift from 8 am to 11:15 am. While the second shift was from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The proxy candidates were caught in different districts including Agra, Hardoi, and Khurja.

In the first shift, the UP 10th Hindi paper was held, and in the second shift, the intermediate military science paper. The board exams are being conducted through STF, LIU, and web monitoring. Instructions have already been given by the UP government that a case of National Security Act (NAS) will be filed if a student is caught cheating in the exam.

On the very first day, three people were arrested during the high school examination in Agra. All three accused had come to take the exam instead of other candidates. The incident occurred at Janta Intercollege of Fatehabad police station area of ​​Agra. All three were caught while checking the admit card.

One of the accused, a resident of Kannauj, was also caught at Baba Mansha Nath Inter College, Bilgram, Hardoi. When the checking of the admit cards began, he started running away but the police ran and caught him. The accused is being questioned by the police.

In UP’s Khurja, a class 11 girl student was caught giving class 10 board exams. After registering a case, the police arrested the student. This incident happened at Mahadevi Ayodhya Nath Girls Inter College. Student Chhavi was giving the exam at the place of her relative Preeti. In Jaunpur, another girl student was caught giving a paper in place of her sister, while two other proxy candidates were arrested in Ghazipur. Shreya Prajapati was caught in place of Nandini Prajapati in the 10th Hindi paper at Ramjanki Inter College in Jamalpur area of ​​Jaunpur district.

A total of 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the UP board examination this year. Out of the total number, 31,16, 487 are high school candidates and 27,69,258 will be appearing for intermediate exams. This is the largest number of registrations in UP board exams in the last five years. However, as per reports, four lakh students were absent on the first day.

