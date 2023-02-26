UP Board officials have apprehended 65 impersonators from all over the state. The UP Board Examinations 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on February 16, and are being administered by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). According to the timeline, the UPMSP class 10 exams will end on March 3, while the class 12 exams will end on March 4. The UP government has issued stringent restrictions for students who would be taking the examinations.

From this year forward, UPMSP intends to use the National Security Act (NSA) 1980 on applicants who are found to have cheated on the board exams. The UPMSP has detained 65 proxy candidates from throughout the state as a result of these recommendations, with arrests made in Agra, Hardoi, and Khurja, among other districts.

Read | ICSE Board 2023: Class 10 Exams to Begin Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines

Up to 34 students were additionally detained for copying in the UP Board examinations. The majority of the students caught were identified to be from Ballia and Ghazipur. Of these, 18 were apprehended and sent to prison in Ghazipur, and 15 in Ballia. According to Times Now, 6.5 lakh applicants have dropped out of the board exam as a result of the stringent measures outlined against those caught cheating. To ensure a smooth and impartial examination process, the state government has deployed police as well as personnel from the local intelligence unit (LIU) and special task force (STF) of the state police.

The UP government has already given directions that a charge of the National Security Act (NAS) would be filed if a student is found cheating in the examination. This year’s board examinations are being administered through web monitoring. For the Class 12 mathematics examination, the administrators kept an eye on at least 7038 testing sites.

Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 are administered in two shifts. The first shift will commence at 8 am and conclude at 11:15 am and the second shift will start at 2 pm and end at 5:30 pm. This year, 58,85,745 individuals have enrolled to take the UP board exam. Of the total, 27,69,258 will sit for the class 10 intermediate examinations, while 31,16, 487 will appear for the class 12 examination. This year’s registrations for the UP board examinations are the highest in the previous five years

Read all the Latest Education News here