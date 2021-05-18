UP Board Exams Likely to Get Canceled, UPMSP Ask Schools to Submit Pre-Board Marks

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) might scrap the class 10 and 12 board exams on the lines of the central boards CBSE and ICSE. The speculations have been rising because the UP Board has asked school invigilators to upload the result of pre-board and half-yearly exam results on the board’s official website by the end of today.

Since most of the boards are assessing students based on internal assessment including pre-boards, this might be a hint that UP Board too is likely to cancel written exams. While class 10 students might be promoted to class 11 based on A decision on the class 12 board exam is yet to be made.

As the covid-19 cases have been rising in the state, the board had earlier announced that it will take the final decision after reviewing the situation on May 20. The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24. earlier, it was scheduled to be lifted on May 17, however, the rising Covid-19 cases have compelled the government to extend the lockdown.

UP board exams currently remain postponed till further notice. Meanwhile, a fake date sheet of UP Board High School and Intermediate exams circulating on social media platforms has left the students baffled. The date sheet was said to be issued by the UPMSP, however, the board has issued a clarification saying that the viral date sheet is fake and students shouldn’t believe the same.

As per the fake datasheet, the exam was believed to be held from June 5 to 25. UP Board secretary Shukla in a press release said that the examination schedule of UP Board high school and intermediate exam to be held between June 5 and 25 went viral on social media on May 17 is bogus and fake. He requested everyone to ignore it and also said that the board will lodge FIR against all those who will be found guilty of spreading the fake news.

