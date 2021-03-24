UP board Exams Likely to Postpone to be Held with CBSE

The UP board examinations are likely to start from the first week of May along with the exams of CBSE and ICSE boards. The state board will postpone exams because of the Panchayat elections. The Department of Secondary Education is awaiting the schedule of the Panchayat elections, post which the new schedule of UP Board exams can be announced.

The Election Commission is likely to issue a notification for the panchayat elections between March 27 and 28. It is expected that the panchayat elections will be held in four phases after Holi. In such a situation, now the UP board exams are expected to hold exams along with that of CBSE’s.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma said during an event at the Lucknow University on Tuesday that schools are made polling places in the Panchayat elections and teachers’ duties are also imposed in the elections, so the Election Commission had requested to change the dates of the examination.

The UP Deputy CM also said that due to Coronavirus pandemic, online classes will continue to be conducted in higher education institutions despite school holidays.

Even though the UP board’s exams are expected to start along with CBSE’s - in the first week of May. UP Board will conclude its board exams way ahead of the central board. As the UP Board exams are usually held within a span of 15-17 days, these are expected to conclude in the third week of May while CBSE board exams will conclude in June.